Trio of thieves wanted for stealing luxury watches from Manhattan gyms

Police say the three men they're looking for stole watches valued at up to $25,000 from lockers inside several gyms.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) --
The NYPD is on the lookout for a trio of thieves they say have been targeting the locker rooms of upscale gyms for expensive watches since early May.

Police say the three men they're looking for stole watches valued at up to $25,000 from inside lockers at several gyms all across Manhattan.

- The first incident took place at the Parker New York Hotel gym on May 3 at just after 4:30 p.m. when the suspects stole a Rolex watch valued at $10,200.

- The second incident took place at an Equinox gym in the Financial District on May 7 at approximately 6:00 p.m when the suspects stole a Rolex watch valued at $7,000 and a TAG Heuer watch valued at $1,750.

- The third incident took place at the Peninsula New York Hotel gym on May 17 at approximately 5:00 p.m. when the suspects nabbed a Patek Philippe watch valued at $25,000.

- The fourth incident took place just over an hour later at the same gym when the suspects stole a TAG Heuer watch valued at $2,700.

- The fifth incident took place at the Parker New York Hotel gym on May 5 just after 6:00 p.m. when the suspects stole a Rolex watch valued at $8,000.

- The sixth incident took place at the NY Health and Racquet Club on June 4 at approximately 7:00 pm. when the suspects got away with 2 Rolex watches valued at $20,000.

- The seventh incident took place at an Equinox gym in Midtown on June 19 at approximately 5:15 p.m. when the suspects nabbed a Audemars Piguet watch valued at $24,300.

The first suspect was last seen wearing a multi-colored shirt.

The second suspect was last seen wearing eyeglasses, a white button-down shirt and khaki pants.

The third suspect was last seen wearing a black t-shirt.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

