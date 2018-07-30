TSA program 'Quiet Skies' secretly monitors airline passengers

EMBED </>More Videos

A TSA program called 'Quiet Skies secretly monitors passengers.

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The TSA is under fire after reports surfaced that air marshals are secretly monitoring everyday airline passengers.

The controversial program is called "Quiet Skies." It specifically targets US citizens not on the terrorist watch list or suspected of wrongdoing.

Air marshals are taking notes on what certain passengers do, who they talk to, and even how many times they use the bathroom.

Thousands of Americans have been watched without their knowledge by the armed undercover marshals.

The TSA says it follows individuals who may have suspicious travel patterns and says this is not a surveillance program.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
TSAairport securitypassenger
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Heat advisory in effect as temps climb
Man charged with killing co-worker after argument at gas station
Stolen car with baby inside crashes into van in NJ
Bon Jovi surprises shoppers at Long Island supermarket
Trump visits Ohio after blasting state's favorite son LeBron James
2 women save 2-year-old dangling from Queens fire escape
Police rescue 11 kids held in filthy conditions in New Mexico
Suspect arrested in attempted rape of woman in Queens
Show More
Venezuelan president dodges apparent assassination attempt
Family frantically searching for missing uncle visiting from Trinidad
Police identify suspect who abandoned pit bull
Video shows off-duty NYPD sergeant shoot man in Brooklyn
Man punches, robs 88-year-old woman inside Bronx bank
More News