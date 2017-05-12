2 attempted lurings under investigation in Kinnelon

KINNELON, New Jersey --
Police in Kinnelon are investigating a pair of attempted lurings involving a white dump truck, and they're hoping that a surveillance image will help lead to a suspect.

The first incident happened in the Smoke Rise section on May 9, when authorities say a young girl reported that a truck had passed her on North Road as she was walking home from the bus stop.

She said the truck stopped, and the driver backed up. He reportedly lowered his passenger side window and offered the girl a ride home. When she kept walking, police say the truck continued to follow her, asking if she was sure she didn't want a ride.

The girl then ran home and told her parents, who called 911.

A similar incident was reported the next day that had reportedly happened at the end of April, after the girl heard what happened to her friend and told her mother that she experienced a similar incident.

The truck was described as a white, four-door truck with a black body and a "flower" design on the door, with a rear door smaller than the front door, and a gray interior.

The single occupant driver was clean shaven, wearing a baseball style hat. No further descriptions were provided.

Anyone with more information on these incidents can contact the Kinnelon Police Department at 973-838-5400.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Sheriff: Gunman kills police chief, 2 nursing home workers
Vendor brutally attacked wakes up from coma
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Saturday soaker
Thousands of bees found inside bedroom wall
Massive creature washes ashore in Indonesia
Staten Island 'Ninja Burglar' gets 22 years in prison
New 'Gray Death' drug can kill with 1 dose
Show More
Immigrant mom hiding in church leaves after winning delay
Trump: Comey 'better hope' there are no tapes of talks
Jail commissioner announces retirement amid car-use controversy
Lawmakers tour Penn Station as govs call for privatization
Pedestrian fatally struck in Linden hit and run
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: 143rd Kentucky Derby
PHOTOS: Protesters greet President Trump during return to NYC
PHOTOS: Fabulous Met gala fashion
PHOTOS: Deadly house fire destroys Queens home
More Photos