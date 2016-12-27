7 Community Newsletter

NEW YORK --Find out what's happening around New York and the Tri-State area!
Today on Eyewitness News:
Melodies, memories and no money required: Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon shows us a new exhibit that celebrates 40 years of theater.
Plus, a warning about tiny batteries found in many toys that could pose a big health risk for young children.
Those stories and more on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.
From NYC.gov:
NYC Alternate Side Parking rules are in effect today, Dec. 27.
The FDNY is conducting an exercise from 7 PM to 9 PM on Wednesday, 12/28/16 at the East 63rd Street / 2nd Avenue Subway station in Manhattan. Expect emergency personnel and vehicles in the area. This is only an exercise.
More Resources from abc7ny.com:
Your AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Consumer News from 7 On Your Side
Investigations
NYC News
NJ News
LI News