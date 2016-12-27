7 Community Newsletter

NEW YORK --
Find out what's happening around New York and the Tri-State area!

Today on Eyewitness News:

Melodies, memories and no money required: Entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon shows us a new exhibit that celebrates 40 years of theater.

Plus, a warning about tiny batteries found in many toys that could pose a big health risk for young children.

Those stories and more on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

From NYC.gov:
NYC Alternate Side Parking rules are in effect today, Dec. 27.

The FDNY is conducting an exercise from 7 PM to 9 PM on Wednesday, 12/28/16 at the East 63rd Street / 2nd Avenue Subway station in Manhattan. Expect emergency personnel and vehicles in the area. This is only an exercise.

Top Stories
Actress Carrie Fisher dies at 60, daughter's publicist says
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
Police questioning father in murders of 4-year-old son and mother
Cross Bronx Expressway crash leaves 3 dead, 5 injured
Gunshot-like noise during fight leads to chaos at Jersey Gardens mall
Former Jets coach Rex Ryan fired by Buffalo Bills
Mom walks 30 miles through snow to get help for family
New Jersey woman, great-granddaughter go missing
Police: Stopped mom handed son, 5, sippy cup with wine
Video captures brazen break-in as thieves pull off UES fur heist
Baby dies days after parents' suspected drug overdose deaths
Car slams into gas pump in Jackson Heights, sparking fire
Photos
PHOTOS: Remembering George Michael
PHOTOS: High-rise fire on West Side
PHOTOS: Gunman killed Russian ambassador to Turkey
PHOTOS: Alan Thicke through the years
