A winter weather update from Eyewitness News
EMBED </>More News Videos

Winter weather update from Eyewitness News. (Photo/@_invisionz via Instagram)

Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warning remains in effect for most of area
Winter storm blasts Tri-State with heavy snow, triggering crashes
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
Massive pile-up crash on I-91 shuts down highway for hours
PHOTOS: Weekend snowstorm viewer pictures
MAPS: Saturday snowstorm
Mom, son die after family falls into frozen pond
Show More
Police: Driver in deadly crash under influence of Fentanyl
Laser pointer strikes military plane flying in New Jersey
Fort Lauderdale gunman charged in airport massacre; death penalty possible
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
7-month-old boy brought to Brooklyn hospital, pronounced dead
More News
Top Video
Winter storm blasts Tri-State with heavy snow, triggering crashes
5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warning remains in effect for most of area
More Video