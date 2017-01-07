Live Broadcast
BREAKING NEWS
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warning remains in effect for most of area
Full Story
BREAKING NEWS
ACCUTRACK RADAR: Track the snow here!
Full Story
WEATHER ALERT
Winter Storm Warning
Full Story
A winter weather update from Eyewitness News
<iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=1691794" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Winter weather update from Eyewitness News. (Photo/@_invisionz via Instagram)
Saturday, January 07, 2017 10:09PM
Top Stories
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warning remains in effect for most of area
Winter storm blasts Tri-State with heavy snow, triggering crashes
SNOW TOTALS: How much snow has fallen in the NYC area
Massive pile-up crash on I-91 shuts down highway for hours
PHOTOS: Weekend snowstorm viewer pictures
MAPS: Saturday snowstorm
Mom, son die after family falls into frozen pond
Police: Driver in deadly crash under influence of Fentanyl
Laser pointer strikes military plane flying in New Jersey
Fort Lauderdale gunman charged in airport massacre; death penalty possible
PHOTOS: Scene of shooting at Ft. Lauderdale airport
7-month-old boy brought to Brooklyn hospital, pronounced dead
Top Video
Winter storm blasts Tri-State with heavy snow, triggering crashes
5 dead, 8 injured in shooting at Fort Lauderdale Airport
What we know about the suspected Fort Lauderdale gunman
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Winter storm warning remains in effect for most of area
