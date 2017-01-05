Shootout with police on Staten Island leaves one man wounded

A police shootout left one man wounded in the Charleston section of Staten Island this morning, and right now, police are searching for a second suspect.
The NYPD says two men exchanged gunfire with police near Androvette Street and Arthur Kill Road around 1:15 a.m.
Two officers were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but no officers were struck by gunfire.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Police chased the second suspect into a wooded area, and he may be wearing a brown Carhartt jacket.
This is the third police-involved shooting involving the NYPD in as many days.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
uncategorized