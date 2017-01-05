Shootout with police on Staten Island leaves one man wounded

A police shootout left one man wounded in the Charleston section of Staten Island this morning, and right now, police are searching for a second suspect.

The NYPD says two men exchanged gunfire with police near Androvette Street and Arthur Kill Road around 1:15 a.m.

Two officers were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but no officers were struck by gunfire.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Police chased the second suspect into a wooded area, and he may be wearing a brown Carhartt jacket.

This is the third police-involved shooting involving the NYPD in as many days.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Exclusive: Arsonist caught on camera torching vehicles in Richmond Hill
ACCUWEATHER ALERT: Cold comeback, then snow
More than 100 injured in LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal
4 in custody after police find apparent torture video
Passerby a hero after saving 2 children, woman from burning SI building
Police investigating woman's body found in East Village apartment
Macy's to close 68 stores, 2 in New York area
Show More
Man dies after erupting into flames inside Amityville house
Police: Queens mom killed 1-year-old daughter with phone charger cord
LIRR riders describe chaos, panic after Brooklyn crash
Speed eyed in LIRR crash as investigation gets underway
Family disputes NYPD claims in Brooklyn police shooting
More News
Photos
Photos: LIRR train crash at Atlantic Terminal in Brooklyn
PHOTOS: Debbie Reynolds through the years
Celebrities react to Carrie Fisher's death
PHOTOS: Carrie Fisher through the years
More Photos