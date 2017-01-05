Shootout with police on Staten Island leaves one man wounded

A police shootout left one man wounded in the Charleston section of Staten Island this morning, and right now, police are searching for a second suspect.The NYPD says two men exchanged gunfire with police near Androvette Street and Arthur Kill Road around 1:15 a.m.Two officers were taken to the hospital to be checked out, but no officers were struck by gunfire.It's unclear what led up to the shooting.Police chased the second suspect into a wooded area, and he may be wearing a brown Carhartt jacket.This is the third police-involved shooting involving the NYPD in as many days.