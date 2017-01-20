M. Night Shyamalan, the man behind the iconic film "The Sixth Sense" and other thrillers, is back with a new film.The title of the movie 'Split' refers to the main character's many personalities.23 identities live in Kevin's body and actor James Mcavoy makes us understand each one.As 'Hedwig' he's a 9 year old boy. And as 'Patricia' he's a middle-aged woman.Sandy Kenyon calls the impressive performance a 'tour de force.'The story begins in a parking lot when 3 young women in a car suddenly find a stranger in the driver's seat.The stranger maces a girl in back and the next thing we know we're in a basement where they are held.Anya Taylor Joy, so effective in "The Witch", co-stars with Mcavoy in the film.Veteran Broadway star Betty Buckley is on hand as well, playing 'Kevin's' shrink.She's the only person capable of understanding him and even she isn't prepared for her patient's 24th personality.Director M. Night Shyamalan has scared us often but Sandy feels this one falls shy of his best.But he applauds Mccavoy's amazing performance and says it is reason enough to make 'Split' worth seeing.