Up Close: NYC"s First Deputy Mayor Anthony Shorris

So what's it like to help run the biggest city in the country?The mayor is out front, taking the credit, and taking the heat.But what's it really like to work behind the scenes in the office?This week we talk to the man behind the curtain, the First Deputy Mayor of New York City, Anthony Shorris.Also, on Jan. 20th, Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 45th president.With us to talk about what kind of president he will be is political analyst Hank Sheinkopf.Finally, Eyewitness News entertainment reporter Sandy Kenyon joins to discuss the celebrities who passed away in 2016.