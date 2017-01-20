  • BREAKING NEWS LIVE: The Inauguration of Donald J. Trump | Raw pool coverage of today's events

Watch: President Donald Trump, VP Mike Pence take oath of office
EMBED </>More News Videos

President-elect Donald Trump takes oath of office at Capitol Hill during the Presidential Inauguration. (WABC)

WASHINGTON, DC --
Donald Trump was sworn in as the 45th president of the United States Friday, reciting the 35-word oath with his hand placed upon two Bibles, one used by his family and another during President Abraham Lincoln's inauguration.

He was sworn in by Chief Justice John Roberts.

At 70, Trump is the oldest person to be sworn in as president, marking a generational step backward after two terms for Obama, one of the youngest presidents to serve as commander in chief.

A few moments earlier, Mike Pence was sworn in as the vice president of the United States.
EMBED </>More News Videos

Vice President-elect Mike Pence takes oath of office at Capitol Hill during the Presidential Inauguration.


Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas administered the oath of office.

President-elect Donald Trump chose Pence, the former governor of Indiana, as his running mate last summer.
Related Topics:
uncategorized
Load Comments
Top Stories
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Violent protests break out near Donald Trump inauguration
LIVE VIDEO: ABC News inauguration day coverage
Inauguration Day event schedule
PHOTOS: Donald Trump sworn in as president
Obamas reveal new plans for life after the White House
Trump's inaugural speech: Change starts 'right here and right now'
Show More
Sleeping subway passenger set on fire in Queens
LI man accused of raping 6-year-old girl, 7-year-old girl
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' in NYC to face charges
Man on Long Island accused of exposing himself, urinating on woman
9-year-old boy robbed of $282 at Brooklyn Target
More News
Top Video
Violent protests break out near Donald Trump inauguration
Inauguration Day: Trump becomes America's 45th president
Mexican drug lord 'El Chapo' in NYC to face charges
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
More Video