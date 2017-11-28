Nurses union raises safety concerns after stabbing at hospital in Newark

The nurses union is raising safety concerns after a stabbing in Newark.

Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) --
The nurses union will meet with hospital administrators in Newark to discuss safety concerns-after a nurse was attacked in the parking lot.

The nurse is in intensive care after being stabbed in the stomach during a robbery.

It happened while she was walking to her car after work Sunday night at University Hospital.

The victim, who is in her 60's, has worked at the hospital for 25 years.

Tuesday night's meeting was scheduled before Sunday's attack but now is taking on more urgency.

Staffers at the hospital have been complaining about safety and security, especially at night around the facility and in the parking lot.

"It's an open parking lot. That's the concern. We would like to have more security involved, patrolling, etc..," said Cynthia McDougall, Nurses' Union.

Open access points are visible from the street.

"Rutgers Police should have someone stationed here when we get out. Administration leaves at 4, 5, but what about the rest of us," the victim's colleague Rahim Brown said.

