EMERGENCY LANDING

United Airlines plane makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base

EMBED </>More Videos

United Airlines flight makes emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on April 17, 2018.

DOVER, Delaware --
A United Airlines flight made an emergency landing at Dover Air Force Base Monday night.

United Airlines 1559 was headed from Newark International Airport to Palm Beach International when the pilot declared an emergency due to a mechanical problem.

ABC News' Jeffrey Cook reports, "The pilots of #UA1559 reported 'trouble with the elevator' to air traffic controllers before landing at Dover Air Force Base. Such a problem would lead to controllability challenges. Hence the diversion to the long runways at the Air Force Base."



According to officials, the plane, a Boeing 737, landed safely at Dover Air Force Base around 7:20 p.m.
Passenger Zlata Faerman was on the flight with her family. She chronicled the ordeal on her Instagram account, Zlata Thoughts.

Faerman recorded video of a United States Air Force fire engine responding to the scene after their plane landed at the base.
"When you have an emergency landing and this guy helps you out. Crazy," she said.

In another video, Faerman explained what happened.

"Had an emergency landing in Delaware somewhere, a military base. No photos allowed once we get off the plane. Have to wait here for two hours and then get onto another plane," Faerman said.

United Airlines issued the following statement following the landing:

Our maintenance team is inspecting the aircraft and we are working to get our customers to Palm Beach as soon as possible.
Passengers eventually did make it to their Florida destination.

EMBED More News Videos

United Airlines plane makes emergency landing at DAFB: Jim Gardner reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 16, 2018



----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
delaware newsdover air force baseemergency landing
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
EMERGENCY LANDING
United Airlines flight from Newark suffers blown tire
WATCH: Terrifying flight after plane loses engine cover
Flight to Hawaii lands safely after engine fails over Pacific
Small plane makes emergency landing, flips over on LI beach
More emergency landing
Top Stories
Police investigating death of 2-year-old boy in Mount Vernon
WATCH: Controversial statue removed from Central Park
VIDEO: East Harlem shooting in broad daylight
Sean Hannity shares President Trump's lawyer, Cohen
Jury deliberations begin in UWS nanny murder trial
Binghamton freshman found fatally stabbed in campus residence
False alarm, not outside attack, sets off Syria air defenses
NYCHA tenants go before NY Supreme Court over lead paint
Show More
Rainstorm sparks flooding, fallen tree traps teen in home
Teenage mom charged in death of newborn boy in NJ
Harry Anderson, actor of 'Night Court' fame, dies at 65
77-year-old retired teacher found stabbed to death in NJ park
NYCHA tenant wakes up to flooded apartment following rainstorm
More News