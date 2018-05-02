U.S. & WORLD

Universal Studios Japan coaster stalls with riders hanging

EMBED </>More Videos

Universal Studios Japan coaster stalls with riders hanging. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on May 2, 2018. (WPVI)

TOKYO --
Sixty-four passengers were left hanging in the air for up to two hours after a roller coaster made an emergency stop Tuesday at Universal Studios Japan.

The amusement park said the Flying Dinosaur rollercoaster's two carriages stalled midway through the 1,100 yard ride, with riders suspended in a flying position about 100 feet above the ground.

The Osaka park, packed with holiday makers during Japan's "Golden Week" series of holidays, said all of the riders were evacuated safely. The last passenger had to wait two hours before being brought down.

The park apologized and said the problem was caused by a motor-regulating device on the rails.

The ride resumed operation after repairs and safety checks.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
u.s. & worldamusement parkamusement rideroller coaster
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
U.S. & WORLD
Next steps for caravan to unfold mostly out of public view
Building in Brazil collapses in fire; at least 1 dead
Volunteers carry vet who couldn't walk to wife's grave
Smart assistants like Alexa under fire over privacy concerns
More u.s. & world
Top Stories
1 dead, 2 injured in Bronx triple shooting
Man caught on camera slashing woman in front of Apollo
Video released of suspect wanted in brutal beating of woman in Queens
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
Vet accused of smuggling heroin in puppies to NYC
Next steps for caravan to unfold mostly out of public view
Mueller team has floated idea of subpoena for Trump
Fight over money may have led to fatal LI stabbing
Show More
Elderly woman killed, husband hurt in Brooklyn car wash crash
Report: Woman 'eaten alive' by scabies in nursing home
Cops: Off-duty officer shoots suspect trying to rob him
Police use stun gun on nurse who refused to leave emergency room
Lost for days, trucker never touched load of potato chips
More News