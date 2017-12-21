Up to 19 people hurt, after car rams crowd of people in Australia

Australian media say up to 19 people have been injured after a car drove into pedestrians on a sidewalk in central Melbourne.Police have arrested the driver of the white SUV, which crashed into a cable car stop, but were not able to immediately confirm the cause of the incident or whether it was terrorism-related.Media reports say up to 19 pedestrians have been treated for injuries, with 12 taken to hospitals, including a pre-school aged child in serious condition with head injuries.Stay with Eyewitness News for updates.