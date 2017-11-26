Disgusted by reported vandalism of African-American churches across Morristown. These cowardly acts will not shake our faith. They will renew our determination to come together as one NJ. -PM — Phil Murphy (@PhilMurphyNJ) November 26, 2017

A bias crime investigation is underway in New Jersey after five predominantly black churches were left with broken windows and damaged exterior signs.Police say they were notified Saturday about the vandalism overnight at Church of God in Christ for All Saints; Bethel A.M.E. Church; Calvary Baptist Church; and Union Baptist Church, all in Morristown; and Morristown Church of Christ in Morris Township.Police say they have increased the number of patrols at the churches and are asking that people remain vigilant.The pastor of Bethel A.M.E. Church says one of the churches captured surveillance video of the person believed responsible, and the footage has been turned over to police.Surveillance images show the moment the man walked up to Church of God in Christ for All Saints, pulled a rock from his pocket and threw it into a stained-glass window.Bethel A.M.E. Pastor Sidney Williams said the news left some of his members shaken."Several of our members said they're not coming to church this morning because they're fearful for their lives," Williams said.Each pastor said they had already stepped up security due to recent violence at churches around the country.The pastors worked to clean up the damage before Sunday's service."We still preach forgiveness but we also have to preach safety and understanding," said Williams.New Jersey Governor-elect Phil Murphy tweeted that he was "disgusted" by the vandalism spree.Anyone with information is urged to contact the Morris County Prosecutor's Office Bias Crimes Unit at 973-285-6200, the Morristown Police at 973-538-2200, or Morris Township Police at 973-539-0777.----------