NEW YORK (WABC) --Vandalism is the suspected cause of a Spectrum cable outage in Brooklyn and Queens Thursday morning.
The company tweeted an apology for the inconvenience.
(2/2) Crews are onsite and are working to repair damage ASAP. We apologize for this inconvenience on a holiday and thank you for your patience as we work towards resolution.— Ask Spectrum (@Ask_Spectrum) November 23, 2017
Spectrum says a fiber cable was cut, causing the television and internet service disruption.
Crews immediately began making repairs.
Back in June, an employee was arrested for cutting cables, knocking out service to 60,000 customers.
In September wires were cut in Red Hook, Brooklyn.
The company is having an ongoing labor dispute with union IBEW Local 3.