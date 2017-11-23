Vandalism suspected in Spectrum Cable outage in Brooklyn and Queens

NEW YORK (WABC) --
Vandalism is the suspected cause of a Spectrum cable outage in Brooklyn and Queens Thursday morning.

The company tweeted an apology for the inconvenience.


Spectrum says a fiber cable was cut, causing the television and internet service disruption.

Crews immediately began making repairs.

Back in June, an employee was arrested for cutting cables, knocking out service to 60,000 customers.

In September wires were cut in Red Hook, Brooklyn.

The company is having an ongoing labor dispute with union IBEW Local 3.
