HOWARD BEACH JOGGER MURDER

Karina Vetrano family watches accused killer's confession in tears

NEW YORK
The family of a woman found dead after she vanished while jogging watched in tears as lawyers played a taped confession of the man accused of killing her.

Chanel Lewis has been charged with murder in the 2016 death of Karina Vetrano. He has pleaded not guilty, and his attorneys say his confession was wrongly obtained and should not be admissible in his upcoming trial. The video was played in court Monday. Lewis says he grabbed the 30-year-old who ran past him in on a secluded section of a marshland park in Queens. He says he beat and strangled her, but he did not molest her. The body had been found with her clothing in disarray leading investigators to suspect she'd also been sexually assaulted.

A judge will decide whether the footage can be used.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
howard beach jogger murdermurder
(Copyright ©2017 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HOWARD BEACH JOGGER MURDER
Emotional walk and prayer service held in honor of Karina Vetrano
Karina Vetrano's family marks one year since her murder in Howard Beach
Vetrano family marks 1 year since Karina's murder with memorial
Karina Vetrano's father pays tribute to her with race, vigil
More howard beach jogger murder
Top Stories
CBS co-hosts 'shaken' by Charlie Rose harassment allegations
Cruise nightmare for New Jersey family comes to an end
Woman drives with massive spider in car for 20 minutes
Police: Trio painted Anti-Semitic statements at high school
Probe underway into deadly blasts, fire at cosmetics factory
6 million doses of fentanyl seized in the Bronx, 16 arrested
More than half of NYC food banks experiencing shortage
Boyfriend of 2 weeks charged in bartender's murder
Show More
Boy with cancer dies after Christmas wish comes true
Police chase in Tenafly after report of fraudulent check
Firefighter, residents rescued in Newark blaze
Star quarterback's family sues over what they call a vigilante car crash
Nearly 150 people displaced in Hamilton Heights fire
More News
Photos
Photos: Explosions, fire at cosmetics plant in New Windsor
Photos: Scaffolding collapses into street in Lower Manhattan
PHOTOS: Firefighters battle wind-fueled fire in Hamilton Heights
PHOTOS: Mass shooting at Texas church
More Photos