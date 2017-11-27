Viacom building in Times Square evacuated after parking garage fire

More than 100 people were evacuated from a building in Times Square Monday afternoon, after a fire was reported in an adjacent garage.

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
The fire happened at 1540 Broadway, which is at the corner of 45th Street and Seventh Avenue. It's connected to the Viacom building.

The fire happened just after 4:30 p.m., and prompted a large FDNY response.

The Viacom building is a 45-story office building. We're told 120 people were told to leave the building as a result of the fire.

No injuries were reported.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.
