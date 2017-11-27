More than 100 people were evacuated from a building in Times Square Monday afternoon, after a fire was reported in an adjacent garage.The fire happened at 1540 Broadway, which is at the corner of 45th Street and Seventh Avenue. It's connected to the Viacom building.The fire happened just after 4:30 p.m., and prompted a large FDNY response.The Viacom building is a 45-story office building. We're told 120 people were told to leave the building as a result of the fire.No injuries were reported.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------