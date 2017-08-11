Victim identified in deadly apartment fire in Crown Heights

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities have identified the victim of an apartment fire Thursday night in Brooklyn.

56-year-old Rupert Smith was killed in the blaze that broke out just after 10 p.m. in a six-story apartment building on Kingston Avenue in Crown Heights.

Investigators say the fire broke out on the second floor.

Once inside, firefighters found Smith in an apartment. He was unresponsive and had burns on his body.

Four others in the building were treated for smoke inhalataion.

Residents had to quickly rush out.

"By the time I went back in to grab my robe, the kids were coming back up because they were overtaken by the smoke," said Shatoya Killings. "So we had to make our way through the fire escape. But we couldn't get down because the ladder wasn't down so we had to stay at the bottom of the fire escape."

Investigators are looking into the cause of the fire.
