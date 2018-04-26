The victim of a violent robbery who was followed home and attacked in Queens is speaking out.65-year-old Ashwani Khanna says he was coming home from a party and getting out of his Uber when someone followed him inside, pulled out a gun and threw him to the ground.Thankfully, his home security camera was recording."That day was my lucky day. He didn't shoot me. He didn't kill me," Khanna said.The security video shows the man with a goatee charging in with a gun and then throwing Khanna to the ground.He injured just his finger in the attack.Khanna offered to re-enact the scene Thursday morning."He punched me down, knocked me down, put a gun to my head. 'Give me all the money.' Then he pushed me down. I fell down," Khanna said. "He then took the money, my wallet from my pocket and ran away."That's when his Uber driver called 911.The attack happened Saturday before 3 a.m. on 263rd Street near East Williston Avenue in quiet, suburban Floral Park.The man only got away with a wallet that Khanna says had no cash inside.The building inspector's three adult children were home at the time, and he's thankful they didn't come out of their rooms to try and help."If she would have come, he would have shot one of us, or both," Khanna said.The suspect got away in a grey minivan with a couple of credit cards.Police think this was a random attack so they want to get him off the street as soon as possible.The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old, with a mustache and goatee; last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------