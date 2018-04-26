Victim recounts terrifying home invasion caught on camera in Floral Park

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the attack from Floral Park.

By
FLORAL PARK, Queens (WABC) --
The victim of a violent robbery who was followed home and attacked in Queens is speaking out.

65-year-old Ashwani Khanna says he was coming home from a party and getting out of his Uber when someone followed him inside, pulled out a gun and threw him to the ground.

Thankfully, his home security camera was recording.

"That day was my lucky day. He didn't shoot me. He didn't kill me," Khanna said.

The security video shows the man with a goatee charging in with a gun and then throwing Khanna to the ground.

He injured just his finger in the attack.

Khanna offered to re-enact the scene Thursday morning.

"He punched me down, knocked me down, put a gun to my head. 'Give me all the money.' Then he pushed me down. I fell down," Khanna said. "He then took the money, my wallet from my pocket and ran away."

That's when his Uber driver called 911.

The attack happened Saturday before 3 a.m. on 263rd Street near East Williston Avenue in quiet, suburban Floral Park.

The man only got away with a wallet that Khanna says had no cash inside.

The building inspector's three adult children were home at the time, and he's thankful they didn't come out of their rooms to try and help.

"If she would have come, he would have shot one of us, or both," Khanna said.

The suspect got away in a grey minivan with a couple of credit cards.

Police think this was a random attack so they want to get him off the street as soon as possible.

The suspect is described as 25 to 30 years old, with a mustache and goatee; last seen wearing a dark colored hooded sweater, sweatpants and dark colored sneakers.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
home invasionarmed robberyrobberysurveillance videoFloral ParkQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Van falls off overpass onto Bronx River Parkway
Ford getting rid of all its cars but 2
Subway closing 500 stores in US
Brooklyn teacher accused of sex with teen in school bathroom
Video released in fatal shooting of 'Cops' crew member
Woman kills husband's mistress then turns gun on herself in calculated attack: Police
Alleged 'Golden State Killer' went undetected as cop
White House doctor Ronny Jackson withdraws as VA nominee
Show More
Ex-Port Authority official apologizes for traffic stop tirade
Scaffolding falls off truck and scatters on Cross Bronx
3 sickened, 1 death in Bronx Legionnaires' disease cluster
WATCH: Pit bull attacks woman on Lower Manhattan subway
Trump says Coehn represented him in 'Stormy Daniels deal'
More News