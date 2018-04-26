The victim of a violent robbery who was followed home and attacked in Queens is speaking out.Ashwani Khanna, 65, said he was coming home from a party and getting out of his Uber when someone followed him inside, pulled out a gun and threw him to the ground.It happened Saturday before 3 a.m. on 263rd Street near East Williston Avenue in quiet, suburban Floral Park."That day was my lucky day," he said. "He didn't shoot me. He didn't kill me."The security video shows the man with a goatee charging in with a gun and then throwing Khanna to the ground."He punched me down, knocked me down, put a gun to my head," he said. "'Give me all the money.' Then he pushed me down. I fell down. He then took the money, my wallet from my pocket and ran away."That's when his Uber driver called 911. Amazingly, Khanna injured just his finger in the attack.The building inspector's three adult children were home at the time, and he's thankful they didn't come out of their rooms to try and help."If she would have come, he would have shot one of us, or both," Khanna said.The suspect got away in a gray minivan with a couple of credit cards.Police believe it was a random attack, so they want to get the suspect off the street as soon as possible.He is described as being in his mid 20s to early 30s with a mustache and goatee, last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweater, sweatpants and dark sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------