Police search for suspect wearing 'Make America Great Again' hat in Manhattan subway assault

Darla Miles reports on the Manhattan subway assault.

UNION SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police are investigating a hate crime assault against a man at the Union Square subway station in Manhattan.

The victim says he was violently shoved onto the tracks by a man wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

"My brother is OK, thanks to God," said the victim's brother Andres Lopez through a translator, after police say the victim was targeted because of his race, punched repeatedly in the head and thrown onto the subway tracks.

"I know it was a hate crime," said Andres Lopez. "I don't know why he did it. He told my brother we came here to steal jobs from Americans."

It happened Friday night just after 10 on the number 4 train platform. Investigators say the suspect started going in on the 24-year-old Mexican immigrant while they were riding the 4, making racial slurs.

When they got to the Union Square-14th Street station he pounced on him without warning.

I asked if his brother was hurt. "Yes, they threw him on the train tracks and thank God it wasn't much worse," said Lopez.

The suspect was wearing a signature hat from the 2016 election campaign.

"Since this president took office you know, I think there's been more racism," said Lopez.

And despite the random hate-laced attack, Lopez says he and his family fear nothing. "I'm not scared because really, we just came here to work, not rob anybody," he said.

The victim was helped up onto the platform by his friend and another person and was transported by EMS to an area hospital for treatment of a laceration to his head that he sustained when he fell onto the tracks.

Police describe the suspect as a black man with a heavy build, wearing a 'Make America Great Again' hat, a red shirt with 'Make America Great Again' in white letters, blue overalls, a black jacket and jewelry around his neck.

The incident happened a week after police said a tourist was robbed at knifepoint at the Union Square subway station because of his "Make America Great Again" hat.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

