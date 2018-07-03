Victims identified in deadly New Jersey crash; Police say 85-year-old driver didn't yield

TOMS RIVER, New Jersey (WABC) --
Authorities have identified the two people who were killed and three others who were injured in a two-car collision in New Jersey early Monday afternoon.

The crash between a red pickup truck and a gray car happened just after 12:30 p.m. in the eastbound lanes of Route 37, at Hospital Drive, in Toms River.

Arriving officers found a 2010 Mercury Milan with heavy front-end damage pinned to the center barrier, along with a 2016 Ford F250 with heavy front-end damage overturned in the left lane.

Medical and fire personnel responded to assist and subsequently extricated multiple passengers from the Mercury, while the operator of the Ford F250 was able to climb through the windshield to safety.

Police say the driver of the Milan, 85-year-old Doris Turlish, of New Gretna, attempted to exit the Community Medical Center complex utilizing the easternmost exit. While exiting, she accelerated to a high rate of speed, struck the curb divider between the entrance and exit lane, and entered Route 37 without yielding at a 90-degree angle, heading straight for the center barrier.

Once in the right travel lane on Route 37 east, authorities say she was struck on the driver's side of the vehicle by the Ford F250, operated by 42-year-old William Minter, of Lanoka Harbor.

Turlish was pronounced dead at the scene, while passenger Marjorie Santamaria, 86, of Toms River, was rushed to Community Medical Center, where she succumbed to her injuries. Two other passengers, 87-year-old Maryann Turlish, of New Gretna, and 52-year-old Maria Santamaria, of Toms River, were both transported to the hospital and are listed in critical condition.

Minter was transported to Community Medical Center for minor injuries.

