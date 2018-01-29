Victims of last October's deadly terror attack on a New York City bike path are filing a lawsuit.Attorney Howard Hershenhorn has filed notices of claim on behalf of seven of the eight people who were killed, and 13 others who were injured in the rampage on Halloween.The notices were filed against the city, the state, and the Hudson River Park Trust for more than $600 million.One of his clients lost both of her legs and is paralyzed. She remains hospitalized in Belgium.The attorney said the city failed to protect users of the bike path until the day after the attack, when bollards were installed.He said officials knew that many vehicles had previously entered the bike path, resulting in hundreds of summonses being issued to drivers.The city was also aware of other vehicular born attacks that had occurred, Hershenhorn said. He said officials had been asked by outside organizations to install additional protections and that the city agreed but never took action.He said months later, many of his clients are still in disbelief. "They were invited to the city as tourists, they were on the bike path they had every indication was a safe place to be.," he said.Sayvullo Saipov is accused of mowing down bicyclists and pedestrians in the attack.----------