ASSAULT

Video: 14-year-old chased, attacked by 6 teens in Bronx

EMBED </>More Videos

Surveillance video shows six teens attacking a 14-year-old in the Bronx. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
FOXHURST, The Bronx (WABC) --
Police are looking for six teenagers who were caught on camera attacking a 14-year-old boy in the Bronx Sunday, and they're hoping the surveillance video will lead to arrests.

Authorities said the victim was chased and assaulted by the group of unidentified individuals around 10:25 p.m. on the 1200 block of Stebbins Avenue in the Foxhurst section.

The suspects, six male teenagers, fled toward Prospect Avenue.

The boy suffered a broken eye socket and stab wound to his abdomen. He was taken to Lincoln Hospital in stable condition.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
teenattackassaultBronx
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
ASSAULT
Police: Man fatally shot by officer was in midst of crime spree
Police: Man fatally shot by officer after road rage rampage
Father of 3 found with fractured skull in front of Bronx home
Surgeon accused of assaulting nurse cleared of all charges
More assault
Top Stories
Man crushed to death by forklift in Queens
Reports: Toys R Us to announce closure of stores nationwide
Craig Mack, rapper known for 'Flava in Ya Ear,' dies at 47
AccuWeather Alert: Winter Storm Warning
More snow for NY area as 3rd nor'easter wallops region
Escaped NJ prisoner captured in Florida 23 years later
1 dead when bus carrying students plunges into Alabama ravine
Police: Women tried to steal $11K worth of Victoria's Secret bras
Show More
Woman fatally struck by school bus
Tillerson out as secretary of state, may have found out on Twitter
Former aide to Gov. Cuomo convicted in corruption trial
Police: Man fatally shot by officer was in midst of crime spree
Authorities scramble after deadly doorstep bombs in Austin
More News
Top Video
Simply NY: Titanic memorials in the city
New York Insta-Star eats her way around NYC
Police: Man fatally shot by officer was in midst of crime spree
Who are the victims of the East River helicopter crash?
More Video