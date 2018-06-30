WATER RESCUE

VIDEO: 2 boaters rescued by NYPD

Police say a 30-foot boat in Jamaica Bay struck a small raft with two men inside.

BROOKLYN (WABC) --
The NYPD rescued two boaters after their small raft was struck by a 30-foot-long boat.

It happened east of Floyd Bennett Field on Friday.

The collision overturned the raft, which left the two victims in the water.

NYPD scuba divers were then deployed from a helicopter to rescue the men.

One victim, a 62-year-old man, suffered a head injury, while the other suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Both victims were transported to medical hospitals in stable condition.

No arrests were made.

