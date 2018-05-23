Video: 2 elderly women mugged in Woodlawn, Bronx

It happened in Woodlawn and was caught on camera.

WOODLAWN, Bronx (WABC) --
Disturbing video from the Bronx shows the moment a man with a gun mugged two women in their 70s.

It happened Tuesday on Martha Avenue in Woodlawn around 3:45 p.m.

Police say the man pulled up in a blue SUV, walked up to the women, threw one of them to the ground and stole her purse.

That woman's friend jumped in, hitting the man with her umbrella.

The suspect threw her to the ground as well.

Both women were taken to the hospital.

The individual is described as 18 to 20 years-old, 140 pound and 5'6." He was last seen wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt with a white logo on his chest, tan pants and brown boots.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

