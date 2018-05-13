Bounce house blows onto highway with boy inside

EMBED </>More Videos

A 9-year-old boy is expected to be OK after a bounce house blew away from an Adelanto home and onto a street on Saturday. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
ADELANTO, California --
A 9-year-old boy is expected to be okay after a bounce house blew away from an California home and onto a street on Saturday, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies from the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station responded to the area of Highway 395 and Bartlett Avenue at about 3:15 p.m. regarding the inflatable house blowing away from a home near the 18200 block of Delicious Avenue.

Officials said the child was inside and fell out after the bounce house rolled onto Highway 395 and hit a vehicle traveling southbound.

The boy was transported by ambulance to a local hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

The driver of the vehicle had no injuries and was "shook up" from the ordeal, sheriff's officials said.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
bounce housechild injuredhighways
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Next door neighbor of woman killed also found dead
Parents outraged over caged tiger at Florida prom
Retaining wall collapses behind Bronx apartment building
Missing teacher from Queens found dead in upstate New York
Car flips over in middle of Madison Avenue
Woman's tarmac tirade forces everyone off Spirit Airlines plane
Man stabbed to death inside apartment in the Bronx
Man wanted for groping women on MTA buses in Queens
Show More
200M egg recall update: 35 salmonella cases reported in 9 states
Chili's restaurant chain hit with credit and debit card data breach
Woman claims Oreo never paid her for winning flavor
Woman fatally stabbed, boyfriend charged with murder
Attacker who stabbed 5 in Paris was on radicalism database
More News