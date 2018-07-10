Video: Chaos in street during Bronx shooting

The shooting happened Sunday morning. A man was shot in the groin.

BRONX, New York City (WABC) --
A wild shooting was caught on camera in the Bronx.

The video shows the gunman firing a single shot, hitting a 28-year-old man in the groin before running away.

It happened early Sunday morning on College Avenue.

It's believed the suspect may have gotten away in a beige four-door sedan.

The suspect is described as a black heavy-set man, last seen wearing blue jeans and a black shirt with the word "Polo" across the chest.

The victim is in critical but stable condition.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

