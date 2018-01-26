HAMILTON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey --Police dashcam video captured the moment a police officer was nearly hit by a passing car in southern New Jersey.
The incident happened on January 19 on Harding Highway in Hamilton Township (Atlantic County).
The video (see it in the player above) shows a vehicle stopped in front of the police car. Officials say the police lights were flashing at the time.
A rear dash camera shows another car quickly approaching the scene, and appears to pass right past the police car.
The front dashcam then shows the officer jump out of the way as the driver of that passing car slams on the brakes.
Incredibly, police say, he escaped the incident unharmed.
Hamilton Township police say they want to use this incident to remind people of the "Move Over Law."
In a Facebook post, police say: "The Move Over Law was created to direct motorists how to approach stationary authorized emergency vehicles, tow trucks, highway maintenance or emergency service vehicles. When observing a stationary police vehicle with flashing lights activated, motorists should change lanes, if possible, or slow down and proceed slowly and carefully past the emergency vehicle, and always be prepared to stop."
