Caught on camera: Deputy saves woman choking on potato chip

A woman choking on a potato chip was saved by a deputy in Oregon.

Eyewitness News
SALEM, Oregon (WABC) --
An Oregon deputy is being hailed as a hero for saving a woman who was choking on a potato chip.

The incident at a deli just days before Christmas was caught on camera.

An employee tried to help the woman by giving her the Heimlich maneuver, but it didn't work.

Luckily the deputy happened to be at the deli reviewing surveillance video from a recent car crash.

He ran to the choking woman and took over giving her the Heimlich, until the chip finally fell out.

"Very scared! I was just thinking Oh my gosh, I have two kids and I need to go home to them," said the woman, Angie Sandoval.

The deputy is Gregg Ramseyer, a 12-year veteran of the force.

He recently met with Sandoval again for the first time since the incident.

As for Sandoval, she says she doesn't eat chips anymore, and doesn't plan to for a while.
