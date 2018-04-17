VIDEO: East Harlem shooting in broad daylight

New video released shows a suspect opening fire on the street in East Harlem and hitting a man in the leg.This happened Monday around 6:17 p.m. near E. 111th Street and 2nd Avenue.Police say the suspect fired several shots before running off.The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.The suspect is described as a light-skinned man, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------