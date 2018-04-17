VIDEO: East Harlem shooting in broad daylight

EAST HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --New video released shows a suspect opening fire on the street in East Harlem and hitting a man in the leg.
This happened Monday around 6:17 p.m. near E. 111th Street and 2nd Avenue.
Police say the suspect fired several shots before running off.
The victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned man, last seen wearing a black hooded sweater, gray sweatpants and black and white sneakers.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).
