Video from scene of hostage situation in France that 'seems to be a terrorist act'

Police are responding to a hostage situation in southern France. The prime minister said it "seems to be a terrorist act." (ERIC CABANIS/AFP/Getty Images|La vie à Trèbes via Storyful)

At least two people are dead and about a dozen injured in a shooting and hostage situation in France on Friday, police said. French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said it "seems to be a terrorist act."

The scene is happening at a supermarket in Trebes, which is located in the southern part of the country. Early footage shows the police responding to the scene and blocking off roads in and around Trebes. The Associated Press reports that it's unclear where there are still hostages inside.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
