  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
FIREFIGHTER KILLED

VIDEO: Injured Newark firefighter's tearful greeting after hospital release

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch raw video showing grand applause for a Newark firefighter being released from the hospital after being injured during a fire. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
BRONX, New York (WABC) --
A Newark firefighter who was critically injured in a blaze at a tire shop was released from the hospital Tuesday as his fellow firefighters applauded.

On December 30th, Firefighter Paul Leber, 38, responded to a building on Park Avenue along with other members of Engine 7, including a probationary firefighter, after the fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m.

As conditions worsened, they were ordered out of the building. As they were exiting, Leber became disoriented and members of Engine 7 and Rescue 1 went back into the building with other firefighters and rescued him.


Leber, a 10-year veteran, was initially transported to University Hospital for treatment and was later moved to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.

Firefighter Leber fought back tears as he was loaded into a waiting ambulance for transport to the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by arson detectives from the Newark Fire Division.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
firefirefightersfirefighter injuredNewarkEssex County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Firefighter critically injured fighting Newark fire
FIREFIGHTER KILLED
Remembering local heroes we lost in 2017
Off-duty firefighter killed in Jersey City car crash
Business owner arrested, calls fallen firefighter 'parasite'
Final farewell: FDNY firefighter William Tolley laid to rest
Hundreds attend wake for fallen firefighter William Tolley
More firefighter killed
Top Stories
Assemblywoman from Brooklyn accused of running fraud schemes
12-year-old girl dies from infection misdiagnosed as flu
Woman eats raw oysters, dies from flesh-eating bacteria
Police: Man stole stepdaughter's puppy, sold it for drugs
Ex-NYPD officer dubbed 'cannibal cop' pens horror novel
Jeff Bezos now richest person in history
Man slashed on subway in SoHo at Spring Street station
Attempt to kill spider starts house fire
Show More
Alligators poke noses through ice to survive winter chill
Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2 people in NJ
NYC police union files suit over release of body camera footage
Toaster caused 7-alarm fire that injured 17 in Manhattan
Long Island woman gets 8 years in suffocation death of newborn baby
More News
Top Video
This NYC bakery offers you a taste of childhood with just one bite
VIDEO: Just how cold has it been in NY? Check out this ice!
Attempt to kill spider starts house fire
Wrong-way crash seriously injures 2 people in NJ
More Video