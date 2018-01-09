BRONX, New York (WABC) --A Newark firefighter who was critically injured in a blaze at a tire shop was released from the hospital Tuesday as his fellow firefighters applauded.
On December 30th, Firefighter Paul Leber, 38, responded to a building on Park Avenue along with other members of Engine 7, including a probationary firefighter, after the fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m.
As conditions worsened, they were ordered out of the building. As they were exiting, Leber became disoriented and members of Engine 7 and Rescue 1 went back into the building with other firefighters and rescued him.
Hope everyone is okay 😩 @CityofNewarkNJ @NewarkNJPolice @News12NJ pic.twitter.com/9ZwZuxYfzw— STEF the Gem (@LaaBellaaVita) December 31, 2017
Leber, a 10-year veteran, was initially transported to University Hospital for treatment and was later moved to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.
Firefighter Leber fought back tears as he was loaded into a waiting ambulance for transport to the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation by arson detectives from the Newark Fire Division.
