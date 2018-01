A Newark firefighter who was critically injured in a blaze at a tire shop was released from the hospital Tuesday as his fellow firefighters applauded.On December 30th, Firefighter Paul Leber, 38, responded to a building on Park Avenue along with other members of Engine 7, including a probationary firefighter, after the fire broke out shortly after 9 p.m.As conditions worsened, they were ordered out of the building. As they were exiting, Leber became disoriented and members of Engine 7 and Rescue 1 went back into the building with other firefighters and rescued him.Leber, a 10-year veteran, was initially transported to University Hospital for treatment and was later moved to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx.Firefighter Leber fought back tears as he was loaded into a waiting ambulance for transport to the Kessler Institute for Rehabilitation in West Orange.The cause of the fire remains under investigation by arson detectives from the Newark Fire Division.----------