LAPD officers take down man wielding machete in Los Angeles parking lot

EMBED </>More Videos

Authorities subdued and took into custody a man who was walking around a Pacoima parking lot with a machete Thursday afternoon. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES, California --
Authorities subdued and took into custody a man who was walking around a Los Angeles parking lot with a machete Thursday afternoon.

The incident unfolded around 4:51 p.m., when authorities received a call about a man panhandling and carrying a machete in the 11600 block of Glenoaks Boulevard.

Efren Rodriguez said the man, who is a known homeless person in the area, was threatening people with the weapon.

The man continued walking around with the machete as he ignored commands to comply with officers. Officers then shot the man with rubber beanbags.

Witnesses hiding in businesses at the strip mall captured the frightening moments on cellphone video.

"The guy was standing outside with a machete. He was by the water tower. A lot of officers came by. They drove up, got out of their cars and tried talking to him at first. After a while, they started firing at him with their little beanbags. It was pretty scary," Maria Torres said.

The man eventually went down to the ground and stayed there while officers tried to get him to raise his hands and give himself up.

Authorities then appeared to hit the man with beanbags again and were able to take him into custody without further incident.

Witnesses said the LAPD handled the dangerous confrontation well and thanked them for their service.

The suspect was not injured, but taken to the hospital for an evaluation.

----------
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
machetepanhandlinglapdarrestCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Winner of $533M Mega Millions jackpot revealed
Wild brawl caught on camera at mall Apple Store
Teen who suffocated in van: 'Tell my mom I love her'
'Dancing with the Stars' cast revealed
Mom says son in incest case confessed to killing daughter, baby
Danish tourist robbed at knife-point because of 'MAGA' hat
Connecticut teacher charged with running student fight club
Trump lawyers fight to shield items seized in FBI raid
Show More
Comey breaks silence; Trump fires back: "slime ball"
Bullet found in wall of child's bedroom after Bronx shooting
Russia claims Syria chemical attack was staged by UK
Woman critically injured in Jersey City hit-and-run
Suspect caught on camera pushing cane, robbing elderly woman
More News