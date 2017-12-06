Willowbrook Mall video in Wayne, NJ shows mall cop dragged by SUV driven by suspected shoplifters. He's now hospitalized with a concussion. Cops say 3 women spotted stealing from Lord&Taylor Thurs night facing aggravated assault charges. White Nissan SUV NY plates HFE2593. pic.twitter.com/Q4OALT4ddo — CeFaan Kim (@CeFaanKim) December 7, 2017

Security video taken from the Willowbrook Mall in Wayne, New Jersey shows a mall security officer being dragged by an SUV driven by suspected shoplifters fleeing the scene.The video shows the security officer hanging onto a white SUV, and as it speeds away he falls off striking his head on the pavement.He's now hospitalized with a concussion.Police say the three women were spotted stealing from Lord and Taylor last Thursday night.They are now facing aggravated assault charges.Investigators say they fled the scene callously leaving the injured security officer lying there badly injured.Police say the vehicle they're looking for is a white Nissan SUV.It has New York plates HFE2593.It's a rental vehicle.Anyone with information is being asked to call police.