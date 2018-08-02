A man sprayed gasoline all over a gas station in Suffolk County, and it was caught on camera.Police said the video was taken on July 6 at the Speedway station on Jericho Turnpike in Commack.The gasoline spilled into the sewers, causing about $2,000 in damage, police said.Investigators said the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early 20s.He was wearing glasses, a gold chain and an orange shirt with black lettering in the front.Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.----------