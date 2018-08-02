COMMACK, Suffolk County (WABC) --A man sprayed gasoline all over a gas station in Suffolk County, and it was caught on camera.
Police said the video was taken on July 6 at the Speedway station on Jericho Turnpike in Commack.
The gasoline spilled into the sewers, causing about $2,000 in damage, police said.
Investigators said the suspect is a white male in his late teens or early 20s.
He was wearing glasses, a gold chain and an orange shirt with black lettering in the front.
Anyone with information about these incidents can contact Suffolk County Crime Stoppers to submit an anonymous tip by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.
