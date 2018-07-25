Video: Massive sinkhole swallows SUV in Colorado

SUV swallowed up on Colorado street. Matt O'Donnell reports during Action News Mornings on July 25, 2018.

SHERIDAN, Colorado --
A massive sinkhole opened up and swallowed an SUV on a Colorado street.

It happened during a drenching thunderstorm in Sheridan Tuesday night.

Police say the rain impacted a pipe below the pavement, which then gave way.

Sheridan police tweeted that the driver of the Toyota RAV4 was OK and shared a photo showing the vehicle submerged in water 15 feet down.

Witness Tye Adams grabbed his phone and took video just as the SUV began to sink.

"I've never seen anything like it," Adams told station KMGH. "I didn't think I would go to work one day and see a car fall into the ground like that."

