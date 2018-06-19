ENGLEWOOD, New Jersey (WABC) --Authorities in New Jersey have released footage of the driver believed to have involved in the hit-and-run that left a teenager critically injured.
Police say 15-year-old Cristian Valdez of Englewood was run down while riding a skateboard June 11 around 11 p.m. on Knickerbocker Road by Bilmar Place, found by another driver lying there.
The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office says the driver is believed to have exited the vehicle a few blocks from the scene and checked for damage before driving away.
#UPDATE: Footage of driver believed to be involved in hit & run of #child pedestrian sustaining serious injuries.
Seen here, #driver believed to exit vehicle a few blocks from the scene, check for damage, and drive away.
CAN YOU HELP?#BCPONJ
More: https://t.co/X13cRG9HFz pic.twitter.com/rolV9CYEwT
The accident left Valdez, a high school freshman, in a medically induced coma with severe head trauma and a collapsed lung, lacerated kidney and an injured spleen.
Investigators believe he was struck by an Audi, 2000-2005 model with obvious front-end damage, including a broken grille, and possible damage to the bumper, hood, and windshield.
Valdez's family begged for the driver to come forward. "We just hope that they can find it in themselves to touch into that humanity, to touch into that decency that they have as a human, to know that they have caused a great amount of pain," said his brother Manuel.
The victim remains in the hospital but is now out of the coma.
