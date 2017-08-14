VIDEO: Officers take down man on subway tracks in Manhattan

Video from Eyewitness News viewer Daniel Brown shows officers take down a man who was on the subway tracks in Manhattan. (WABC)

By Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Video shows police take down a man who was walking on the subway tracks in Manhattan.

Eyewitness News viewer Daniel Brown sent us the video in the player above, saying he was waiting for a train at the 110th Street subway stop Sunday at about 3:30 p.m., when he saw a man emerge from the tunnel.

He said officers calmly tried to get the emotionally disturbed person off the rails, but the man just wouldn't listen.

Service was temporarily suspended on the 1 train line at 96th Street while police worked to remove the person.
