Video shows police take down a man who was walking on the subway tracks in Manhattan.Eyewitness News viewer Daniel Brown sent us the video in the player above, saying he was waiting for a train at the 110th Street subway stop Sunday at about 3:30 p.m., when he saw a man emerge from the tunnel.He said officers calmly tried to get the emotionally disturbed person off the rails, but the man just wouldn't listen.Service was temporarily suspended on the 1 train line at 96th Street while police worked to remove the person.