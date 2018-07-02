Video: Parking attendant pistol-whipped in Queens car theft

The attack was caught on surveillance video.

REGO PARK, Queens (WABC) --
A man is wanted for attacking a parking attendant in Queens.

It happened Saturday at a garage on Queens Boulevard in Rego Park.

Police say the suspect walked up to the 59-year-old attendant with a gun and demanded the keys to a car.

The victim refused and tried to run away, but the suspect followed.

Once inside a hallway, the suspect pistol-whipped the attendant.

The suspect then returned to the garage, grabbed a set of keys and took off with a dark-colored Kia Sportage.

The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 25-years-old, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a light colored du-rag, a white tank top, red shorts, black socks, black slippers and a dark colored backpack.

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

