A man is wanted for attacking a parking attendant in Queens.It happened Saturday at a garage on Queens Boulevard in Rego Park.Police say the suspect walked up to the 59-year-old attendant with a gun and demanded the keys to a car.The victim refused and tried to run away, but the suspect followed.Once inside a hallway, the suspect pistol-whipped the attendant.The suspect then returned to the garage, grabbed a set of keys and took off with a dark-colored Kia Sportage.The suspect is described as a black man, approximately 25-years-old, 5-foot-7 and 160 pounds with a goatee. He was last seen wearing a light colored du-rag, a white tank top, red shorts, black socks, black slippers and a dark colored backpack.Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).----------