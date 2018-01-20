Police released video of a car wanted for hitting a 63-year-old woman in Jersey City and leaving her to die.It happened on Wednesday at 6-30 a.m. on Grand Avenue near the Johnston Ave intersection.Police say a different driver called 911 after he accidentally hit the woman who was lying injured in the road.They say earlier the woman was hit by a silver four-door sedan and the car drove away.Anyone with information is asked to call the Hudson County Prosecutor's Office at 201-915-1345 or leave an anonymous tip on the Hudson County Prosecutor's website. All information will be kept confidential.