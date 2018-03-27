Religious burglar smashes window at high-end Brooklyn store

EMBED </>More Videos

Derick Waller reports on the unusual crime in Brooklyn.

By
GRAVESEND, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Police are looking for a man who said a prayer before smashing his way into a high-end Italian clothing store in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

The burglary happened around 5:00 a.m. last Thursday, during a snow storm, at Ziani Brooklyn, located at 367 Avenue U.

Surveillance video showed the man removing his hat before making the sign of the cross.

Then, he grabbed a large brick and smashed a display window.

He quickly grabbed a total of 18 items, police said, and then ran back out the broken window.

If you have any information, call CRIMESTOPPERS at 1-800-577-TIPS.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
burglarysurveillance videoreligionGravesendBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Funeral set for fallen firefighter at St. Patrick's
EXCLUSIVE: Boy with autism left alone on bus
Cult-like group's leader charged with sex-trafficking
Argument leads to fatal stabbing of Brooklyn woman
Cast of 'Roseanne' on hand at Paley Center for premiere of new season
White House disputes porn star's claim she was threatened
LI man sues BMW after car's self-closing door severs thumb
Cigarette thieves use sledgehammer to break through smoke shop wall
Show More
Fire engulfs historic Long Island mansion
26-year-old woman slashed in face during subway robbery
Judge rules against Orlando shooter's widow
Police step in to rescue man from RFK Bridge
Armed robbers steal $50,000 from Manhattan Target store
More News
Top Video
Female chefs changing future of culinary industry
AccuWeather forecast for the New York area
Funeral set for fallen firefighter at St. Patrick's
Man arrested in Chicago carrying NYPD SWAT gear, loaded handgun
More Video