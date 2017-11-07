Victim fights back with broom against knife-wielding robber in the Bronx

A robbery victim fought back in the Bronx.

Eyewitness News
TREMONT, Bronx (WABC) --
Surveillance video shows a victim fighting back against a violent attack in the Bronx.

It happened Nov. 2 inside a residential building in the vicinity of East 175 Street and Crotona Avenue in the Tremont section.

Police say the suspect waited for the two victims (a 52-year-old man and a 49 year-old woman) to enter the building before he displayed a knife and forced them to the end of the hallway.

After the robber forcibly removed the woman's purse, the man engaged in a struggle with the individual.

As they fought, the robber slashed the man on his right arm and hand numerous times.

The woman then struck the attacker with a broom handle before he eventually fled the building eastbound on East 175 Street. The victims were treated for their injuries at St. Barnabas Hospital.

The suspect is described as a dark skinned male; last seen wearing a dark colored baseball cap, a dark colored long sleeved shirt, light colored pants and a dark colored backpack.

