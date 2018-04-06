A man was caught on camera throwing gasoline inside a Queens restaurant before attempting to set it on fire.FDNY officials said Friday that Andrew Chung, 41, stormed into the Islander Seafood Restaurant in Elmhurst on Wednesday morning before throwing gas on the floor and soaking a female employee.Other employees jumped in to prevent Chung from setting the fire and he ran away before police arrived."If the gasoline had been lit, many lives would have been in peril because of this dangerous act," said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.Chung was apparently angry about a wage dispute with the owner of the restaurant.He was arrested later that night near his home by fire marshals.----------