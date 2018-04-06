Dramatic video shows man attempt to set Queens restaurant on fire

EMBED </>More Videos

Surevillance video shows a man allegedly trying to set a Queens restaurant on fire.

Eyewitness News
ELMHURST, Queens (WABC) --
A man was caught on camera throwing gasoline inside a Queens restaurant before attempting to set it on fire.

FDNY officials said Friday that Andrew Chung, 41, stormed into the Islander Seafood Restaurant in Elmhurst on Wednesday morning before throwing gas on the floor and soaking a female employee.

Other employees jumped in to prevent Chung from setting the fire and he ran away before police arrived.

"If the gasoline had been lit, many lives would have been in peril because of this dangerous act," said Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro.

Chung was apparently angry about a wage dispute with the owner of the restaurant.

He was arrested later that night near his home by fire marshals.

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsonarson investigationrestaurantfdnyElmhurstQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Police: Mom used kitchen knife to decapitate 7-year-old son
Brothers who killed parents burst into tears during emotional reunion in prison
Young father killed in Paterson crossfire
Workers sent running for their lives as crane topples
Conor McGregor charged with assault in Barclays melee
WWE's 'Luscious' Johnny Valiant killed crossing street
At least 8 infected with E. coli in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Winter keeps hanging around
Show More
Lin-Manuel Miranda diagnosed with shingles
Jobs and services could be cut in Yonkers
Woman sues fertility doctor for using his own sperm
Explosive devices detonated at Sam's Club; man in custody
Bill tightening religious exemptions for vaccines sparks outrage
More News