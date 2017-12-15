Video shows man throwing molotov cocktail at New Jersey police station

New video shows a man throwing a molotov cocktail at a police station in South Jersey, and authorities are searching for the suspect

GALLOWAY TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WABC) --
New video shows a man throwing a molotov cocktail at a police station in South Jersey, and authorities are searching for the suspect.

The incident happened Tuesday at the Galloway Township Police Headquarters.

The suspect was spotted outside the building taking out a glass bottle and attempting to light it before throwing it against the front doors.

It didn't ignite, but shattered, splashing the accelerant on the doors and into the lobby.

No one was hurt, and the suspect remains on the run.

