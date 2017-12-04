Man charged after parking spot dispute leads to deadly rampage in Queens

Kemberly Richardson has the latest on the stabbing and hit-and-run in Queens.

Eyewitness News
RICHMOND HILL, Queens (WABC) --
A suspected driver is now facing murder charges following a dispute that took a deadly turn in Queens Sunday

The suspect, 22-year-old Adrian Harry, is charged with murder, assault, reckless endangerment in connection with the rampage.

According to the NYPD, it all started with a parking dispute involving two vehicles at about 4:30 a.m. in front of a hookah bar on Liberty Avenue and 127th Street in Richmond Hill.

Surveillance video shows Harry pulling up to a space in front of the lounge in a white Hyundai sedan. It appears he may have tapped the front bumper of the other car, a BMW.

Harry exited the vehicle and stabbed two men in the BMW in the torso, police said.

A few minutes later another vehicle pulled up. Several people got out, and are seen in the video kicking and bashing the windows of the suspect's car.

As a crowd walked up Liberty Avenue away from the chaos, the suspect got in the Hyundai. Police say he jumped the curb a block away and struck six of them.

Richardo Chatergoon, 23, from Far Rockaway was killed, and five others were injured.


"I'm in disbelief to be honest with you," said Chatergoon's cousin Travis Moore. "Right now it's so fresh I can't even fathom that something like that would happen over a parking spot."

Among the injured was one of the men in the BMW who had previously been stabbed. The 29-year-old is in critical condition.
NYPD Assistant Chief David Barrere described the circumstances leading up to the crash.


Harry later walked into Jamaica Hospital with a cut to the hand, and the injured already there identified him as the suspect, investigators said.

The car was found parked near the hospital.

Police are also charging the driver of a Nissan Rogue who pursued the suspect.

22-year-old Vernal Mclean is charged with criminal mischief.

The injured include a 29-year-old man with a head injury, a 27-year-old man with a leg injury, a 29-year-old man with a broken pelvis, and a 20-year-old woman with a broken leg.

