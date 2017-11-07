EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="http://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=2613777" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> An MTA worker was caught on camera dragging sleeping passanger on a G train in Brooklyn.

An MTA employee has been removed from service after being caught on camera dragging a man across the floor of a subway car in Brooklyn.The incident happened at about 9 p.m. Saturday on the G train, just after it made its last stop at Church Avenue in the Kensington section.Claude Harris, who recorded the video, said all passengers were told to get off and the doors closed. That's when the ordeal started.The video shows a man, who is wearing what appears to be an MTA uniform and a reflective vest, dragging a man by his arms through the length of the train car to the door, and then kicks him.Watch the video here:The man sits up and moves toward the door.The video has since gotten the attention of MTA officials, who released a statement, saying: