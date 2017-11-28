LOWER MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) --New video shows the dramatic rescues of dozens of people aboard a stranded New York City ferry.
With life jackets on, the NYPD and FDNY helped get more than 100 people back on dry land.
Ferry service is expected to return to normal Tuesday after the ferry hit an underwater object Monday evening and started taking on water just off a pier near the South Street Seaport in lower Manhattan.
The NYPD video shows passengers and crew of the MV Zelinsky being rescued during rush hour.
The U.S. Coast Guard says the ferry was heading to the Rockaways area of Queens when it became stuck, with a hole opening in the hull.
Passengers said the crew tried to fix it but failed.
"It's just a lot of trembling, he couldn't move," said passenger Luke Miszczuk. "By the time he moved you could feel that rumble of the rotors hitting the sea floor. He tried to tilt the boat around, move it, but there was just no way."
There were no reports of any injuries.
The cause of the grounding remains under investigation.
This is not one of the new NYC Ferry craft. It is an older vessel owned by Hornblower and used as a spare for NYC Ferry service.
A spokesperson for Mayor Bill de Blasio released a statement saying, "This evening a ferry vessel became stuck after striking a submerged object near Pier 11. We are glad all passengers were safely disembarked and regret the inconvenience. NYC Ferry will operate on a normal schedule Tuesday."
Out of the 16 NYC Ferry vessels, there are currently six ferries out of service according to the mayor's office and the Coast Guard.
