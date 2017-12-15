At least one Philadelphia sanitation worker is in trouble, accused of snatching packages from homes while on the job.A home surveillance camera showed a city sanitation truck picking up recyclables along the 2200 block of East Oakdale in Kensington.The collector spots a delivery package left on the steps of a home, grabs it, and hides it until it is time to pull it from under the actual trash.A neighbor sent this video to Action News."Their job is to take the recyclables and the trash, not to pick packages up, someone's belongings. It's sad, it's very sad," said that neighbor, who did not want to use her name.The city's streets commissioner immediately launched an investigation of the three-member crew on this recycling route."I can tell you that employees who've been found guilty of theft, which is a violation of city policy have, been terminated," said Commissioner Carlton Williams. "We believe the vast majority are honest, hard-working, dedicated employees."Williams has now turned over the names of the employees who've been implicated. So far, there have been no arrests."Certainly the person depicted holding the item, it looks like that person will face charges," said Capt. Sekou Kinnebrew of Philadelphia police.The actual crime victim here, whose identity we are also withholding, says detectives have recovered the pair of Ugg boots stolen from his stoop."I think it's great people are being held accountable, that is good to see," he said.When asked if he wanted to see the suspect in jail, he said, "It's Christmastime, I don't see people needing to go to jail over a pair of boots."Police say they now have to look at the entire route to see if anything else is missing.------