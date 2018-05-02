Video shows suspect in brutal Queens beating, $10,000 reward offered

EMBED </>More Videos

The woman was dropping off a child at school when the attack happened in Kew Gardens Hills.

Eyewitness News
KEW GARDENS HILLS, Queens (WABC) --
The NYPD has released video of the man they are looking for in connection with the brutal beating of a Queens woman Monday, and a $10,000 reward is now being offered for information leading to his arrest.


The woman is said to be improving, but the 52-year-old victim is still intubated and unable to speak with detectives.

The suspect reportedly beat the woman beyond recognition and broke her neck after she had just dropped a child off at school and was walking to the grocery store. It happened in the vicinity of 72nd Road and Kissena Boulevard in Kew Gardens Hills

Officials say she may also have been sexually assaulted.

Police say the woman was dragged into the outside stairwell of a nearby apartment building. Residents heard banging on the apartment door and buzzers ringing, possibly the woman trying to get help. She was found by the building superintendent.

The victim remains in critical but stable condition, and the vicious attack has the community on edge.

"I walk through every day to go to school, so it could've been me," one area resident said. "I left the house at 8:15, so 15 minutes later it happened to someone else. It's very scary."

As detectives continue searching for clues and witnesses, women who live in the area say they'll be on guard until the person responsible is behind bars.

"I put a message on Facebook to all my friends, tagged everyone I knew in the neighborhood," one woman said. "And I said, listen, this happened in broad daylight. We've gotta be careful. It's scary."

Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

----------
* More Queens news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
rapesexual assaultassaultcrimenypdKew Gardens HillsQueensNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman critical after being raped, beaten in Queens attack
Top Stories
5 dead after C-130 military plane crashes
Men arrested at Starbucks settle for $1, $200K for entrepreneurs
Newark-bound Southwest flight diverted due to broken window
Police receive 'vicious dog' call, find lovable pup
Teen blasted for wearing traditional Chinese dress to prom
NYPD: Man pulls razor from mouth, slashes random woman
Beauty queen undergoes long surgery after face paralyzed
Police: 3 young children drink vodka while left home alone
Show More
Exclusive video shows shooting during barbershop robbery
Suspect ID'd in fatal LI stabbing believed to be over money
Fisherman reels in giant 58-pound bass in Raritan Bay
Boy Scouts change name as girls join program
Schumer urges CDC to unlock funds for tick-borne diseases
More News